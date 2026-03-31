George Valera Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Valera (calf) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, SI.com reports.
Valera was cleared to begin playing in games toward the end of spring training, and he'll now play a few more rehab contests in the minors before coming off the IL. Once healthy, he will either serve as a reserve outfielder for the big club or be optioned to Triple-A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Valera See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues26 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central35 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base49 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Valera See More