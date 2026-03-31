George Valera headshot

George Valera Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Valera (calf) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, SI.com reports.

Valera was cleared to begin playing in games toward the end of spring training, and he'll now play a few more rehab contests in the minors before coming off the IL. Once healthy, he will either serve as a reserve outfielder for the big club or be optioned to Triple-A.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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