George Valera Injury: Building up on rehab stint

Valera (calf) is building up to physically handle playing multiple days per week, MLB.com reports.

Valera made his third appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, playing on back-to-back days for the first time on his rehab stint. That makes three games over four days for the outfielder. Valera is 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI since beginning the assignment, and he appears close to making his season debut for Cleveland.