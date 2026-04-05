George Valera Injury: Building up on rehab stint
Valera (calf) is building up to physically handle playing multiple days per week, MLB.com reports.
Valera made his third appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, playing on back-to-back days for the first time on his rehab stint. That makes three games over four days for the outfielder. Valera is 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI since beginning the assignment, and he appears close to making his season debut for Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Valera See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues32 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central41 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Valera See More