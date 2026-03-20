George Valera Injury: Expected to start season on IL
Valera (calf) is highly likely to start the regular season on the injured list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Valera has been dealing with a strained left calf since early March, and it looks like the issue will put him on the sidelines to start the regular season. The 25-year-old left-hander had been competing with the likes of Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus for a starting spot in the outfield.
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