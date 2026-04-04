George Valera Injury: Homers on rehab
Valera (calf) went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run for Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Valera appeared in his second rehab game -- he's played right field in both and logged a combined 11 plate appearances. He's yet to play on consecutive days, which may be one box to check before the Guardians activate him. With CJ Kayfus (0-for-10) off to a slow start and being held out of the last four starting lineups, there could be a roster spot available when Valera is ready.
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