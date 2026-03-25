George Valera headshot

George Valera Injury: IL move official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Guardians placed Valera (calf) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is beginning the season on the injured list due to a calf strain he suffered in early March. Valera was cleared for game action late in spring training, so he could begin a rehab assignment in short order.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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