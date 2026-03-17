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George Valera Injury: Not running yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Monday that Valera (calf) is feeling better but will not play for a few more days, MLB.com reports.

Valera has what the manager termed is a "mild" calf strain. He's resumed hitting and throwing but is not yet running.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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