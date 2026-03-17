George Valera Injury: Not running yet
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Monday that Valera (calf) is feeling better but will not play for a few more days, MLB.com reports.
Valera has what the manager termed is a "mild" calf strain. He's resumed hitting and throwing but is not yet running.
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