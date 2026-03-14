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George Valera Injury: Nursing calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters Saturday that Valera is rehabbing from a mild left calf strain and will be limited to baseball activities over the next few days, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Valera has not appeared in a Cactus League game for the Guardians since Monday due to his injury, and he'll have his workload limited over the coming days to reduce the risk of aggravating the injury. He made his major-league debut in early September and appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Guardians, posting a .748 OPS with two home runs and five RBI in 48 plate appearances. Valera is competing against Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus for an everyday spot in the outfield, but an extended absence would put Valera in jeopardy of being omitted from the Guardians' Opening Day roster.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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