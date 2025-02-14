George Valera Injury: Will start running this week

Valera (knee) will begin his on-field running progression this week.

Valera is 19 weeks removed from surgery to repair his right patellar tendon. He's been throwing and hitting and will add running and batting practice to his routine soon. The hope is that Valera will begin defensive drills in March, but it's not clear when he might be ready to play in games. Once healthy, he's projected to be assigned to Triple-A Columbus.