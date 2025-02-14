Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Valera headshot

George Valera Injury: Will start running this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Valera (knee) will begin his on-field running progression this week.

Valera is 19 weeks removed from surgery to repair his right patellar tendon. He's been throwing and hitting and will add running and batting practice to his routine soon. The hope is that Valera will begin defensive drills in March, but it's not clear when he might be ready to play in games. Once healthy, he's projected to be assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now