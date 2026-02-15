George Valera News: In mix for Opening Day roster

Valera enters spring training under no restictions and will compete for a spot on the active roster in 2026, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Valera's previous three springs were marred by injuries, two of which were impacted by offseason rehab. He's had a normal offseason this year, and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt hopes to see the outfielder in a spring training game for the first time since being named Cleveland's skipper prior to the 2024 season. The lefty-swinging Valera made his MLB debut in 2025, posting a .220/.333/.415 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and a 13:7 K:BB ratio over 16 contests down the stretch and into the postseason. He regularly started against right-handers and was often used as the No. 2 batter. "He can manage an at-bat," Vogt said. "He makes great swing decisions. He's got power. He's just a good, good hitter." The 25-year-old one-time prospect will compete with current prospects, Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus, along with others for a spot in the outfield and DH.