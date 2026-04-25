George Valera News: Late addition to lineup
Valera will start in left field and bat fifth against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Valera was originally in line to have a day off Saturday, but he will join the starting nine to replace Steven Kwan, who was scratched with neck stiffness.
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