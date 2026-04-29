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George Valera News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Valera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Valera will hit the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Drew Rasmussen) after slashing just .216/.237/.297 over 38 plate appearances since being activated from the injured list April 13. Valera has a minor-league option, so he could be sent back to Triple-A Columbus to play regularly if playing time remains elusive at the big-league level.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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