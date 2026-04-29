George Valera News: Losing playing time
Valera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Valera will hit the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Drew Rasmussen) after slashing just .216/.237/.297 over 38 plate appearances since being activated from the injured list April 13. Valera has a minor-league option, so he could be sent back to Triple-A Columbus to play regularly if playing time remains elusive at the big-league level.
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