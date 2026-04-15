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George Valera News: Makes second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Valera started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a double in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Valera started a second consecutive game since being activated off the injured list Monday. Both starts have come against right-handers, and the outfielder was pinch hit for in the seventh inning of Wednesday's contest when he was about to face a left-hander. Valera is 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles and RBI in his two games.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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