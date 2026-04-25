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George Valera News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Valera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Valera will take a seat Saturday after making four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-16 with four RBI and a run scored. While he rests, Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan and David Fry will start across the outfield.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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