George Valera News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Valera to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Valera was a regular presence in the Guardians' lineup versus right-handed pitching initially upon his activation from the injured list in mid-April. However, he's slashed just .216/.237/.297 with a 1:8 BB:K and was out of the lineup for each of the last four games. The Guardians will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game versus the Athletics.
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