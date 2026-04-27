George Valera News: Out of lineup against southpaw

Valera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

With the Guardians facing a left-handed starter (Steven Matz) for the second day in a row, the left-handed-hitting Valera will once again hit the bench. Valera had been included in the lineup in each of the Guardians' prior five games, going 4-for-20 with a double, a walk, four RBI and a run over that stretch.