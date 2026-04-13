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George Valera News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:56pm

The Guardians activated Valera (calf) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Out since Opening Day with a left calf strain, Valera slashed .294/.325/.500 with two home runs and a 3:3 BB:K in eight rehab games with Triple-A Columbus. Valera will likely push Angel Martinez for playing time in the outfield, though manager Stephen Vogt could stick with Martinez for the time being while the latter is swinging a hot bat. Valera will be on the bench Monday for the Guardians' series opener versus the Cardinals.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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