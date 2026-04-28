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George Valera News: Sitting versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Valera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was out of the lineup for the previous two games, but the Guardians went up against a lefty in both of those contests. Right-hander Nick Martinez is pitching Tuesday for the Rays, but Valera still finds himself on the bench amid a poor start to the season that's seen him bat .222 (8-for-36) with three doubles and no homers through 12 games. Angel Martinez is receiving a fifth straight start in the outfield while Daniel Schneeman starts in center field with top prospect Travis Bazzana making his MLB debut at second base.

George Valera
Cleveland Guardians
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