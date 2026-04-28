George Valera News: Sitting versus righty
Valera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was out of the lineup for the previous two games, but the Guardians went up against a lefty in both of those contests. Right-hander Nick Martinez is pitching Tuesday for the Rays, but Valera still finds himself on the bench amid a poor start to the season that's seen him bat .222 (8-for-36) with three doubles and no homers through 12 games. Angel Martinez is receiving a fifth straight start in the outfield while Daniel Schneeman starts in center field with top prospect Travis Bazzana making his MLB debut at second base.
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