Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 5:41pm

Perdomo was removed from Saturday's game against the Padres due to a left ankle sprain.

Perdomo tweaked his left ankle while fielding a groundball in the seventh inning, and the injury was severe enough for him to leave Saturday's game, finishing 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He's considered day-to-day with his injury, and Jose Fernandez and Ildemaro Vargas would be in line to see more starts at shortstop if Perdomo were to miss time.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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