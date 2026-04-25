Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Perdomo was removed from Saturday's game against the Padres due to a left ankle sprain.
Perdomo tweaked his left ankle while fielding a groundball in the seventh inning, and the injury was severe enough for him to leave Saturday's game, finishing 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He's considered day-to-day with his injury, and Jose Fernandez and Ildemaro Vargas would be in line to see more starts at shortstop if Perdomo were to miss time.
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