Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Exits Saturday's game
Perdomo left during the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Padres due to a left leg injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to field a groundball in the top of the seventh inning, and he was removed from the game after consulting with trainers. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to his exit, with Tim Tawa entering the game at first base while Ildemaro Vargas shifted over to shortstop. The Diamondbacks should have an update on Perdomo's injury once he undergoes more tests.
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