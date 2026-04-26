Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Perdomo (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

It's not a major surprise the 26-year-old is on the bench Sunday after he suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's contest. However, it may be a brief absence given that manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn't expect Perdomo to require a trip to the injured list, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Jose Fernandez is filling in at shortstop Sunday while Tim Tawa replaces Perdomo in the lineup.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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