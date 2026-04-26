Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Not starting Sunday
Perdomo (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
It's not a major surprise the 26-year-old is on the bench Sunday after he suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's contest. However, it may be a brief absence given that manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn't expect Perdomo to require a trip to the injured list, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Jose Fernandez is filling in at shortstop Sunday while Tim Tawa replaces Perdomo in the lineup.
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