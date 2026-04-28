Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Still sitting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Perdomo (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Perdomo sustained a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Padres and is being held out of the starting nine Tuesday for a second consecutive game. Jose Fernandez is receiving another start at shortstop in his place while James McCann enters the lineup at catcher.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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