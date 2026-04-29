Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Takes grounders Tuesday
Perdomo (ankle) tested out his injury Tuesday by taking grounders, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Perdomo began doing baseball activities a few days after being removed from Saturday's game due to a left ankle sprain. He's missed two games while Jose Fernandez took his place at shortstop.
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