Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo Injury: Takes grounders Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 4:10am

Perdomo (ankle) tested out his injury Tuesday by taking grounders, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Perdomo began doing baseball activities a few days after being removed from Saturday's game due to a left ankle sprain. He's missed two games while Jose Fernandez took his place at shortstop.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago