Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Back in WBC lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Perdomo (illness) will start at shortstop and bat ninth for Team Dominican Republic in Monday's game against Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

After falling ill, Perdomo was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 12-1 win over Team Netherlands, with Erik Gonzalez filling in at shortstop in his stead. The Diamondbacks infielder needed just one day off to move past the ailment and will rejoin the starting nine as the Dominican Republic looks to move to 3-0 in pool play.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Shortstop
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Shortstop
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
13 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
25 days ago