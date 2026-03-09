Geraldo Perdomo News: Back in WBC lineup
Perdomo (illness) will start at shortstop and bat ninth for Team Dominican Republic in Monday's game against Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.
After falling ill, Perdomo was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 12-1 win over Team Netherlands, with Erik Gonzalez filling in at shortstop in his stead. The Diamondbacks infielder needed just one day off to move past the ailment and will rejoin the starting nine as the Dominican Republic looks to move to 3-0 in pool play.
