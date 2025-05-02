Geraldo Perdomo News: Back to ninth after Marte's return

Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game against the Phillies.

Perdomo batted either first or second in all of his starts since April 5 after Ketel Marte (hamstring) went on the injured list, but with Marte back and batting leadoff Friday, Perdomo has returned to the bottom of the order. The switch hitter is batting .275/.387/.459 with five homers and seven stolen bases this season.