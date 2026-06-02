Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Could move down order after day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Perdomo will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

It will be the first day off since late April for Perdomo, who is hitless across his last three games and is now slashing only .221/.329/.344 for the season. Per Jack Sommers of SI.com, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo noted prior to Monday's contest that he's "thinking about" moving Perdomo -- who has yet to hit lower than third this season -- down in the batting order. Jose Fernandez will grab a start at shortstop Tuesday while Perdomo resets.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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