Geraldo Perdomo News: Demoted to seventh in lineup
Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo noted during Perdomo's off day Tuesday that he was thinking of moving the 26-year-old down in the batting order from his usual No. 3 spot. Perdomo batted leadoff Wednesday while Ketel Marte (back/hamstring) was banged up, but he will hit a season-low seventh in Thursday's series finale. It's the first time all season batting lower than third for Perdomo, who is slashing only .225/.331/.345 in 2026 following his breakout 2025 campaign.
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