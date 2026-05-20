Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Perdomo drove in the Diamondbacks' first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and then finished the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth. He's struggled over the last couple of weeks and entered Wednesday's game batting .170 with one RBI over the previous 13 games.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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