Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Ends drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 6:54pm

Perdomo went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Perdomo's first-inning single snapped an 0-for-13 run. Following a breakout in 2025, when he had 20 home runs and 100 RBI, Perdomo's scuffled to open this season. He's slashing .179/.277/.308 with four RBI through 12 games; at this point last season, the shortstop slashed .293/.347/.415 with 12 RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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