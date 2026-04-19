Geraldo Perdomo News: Finds rhythm at dish
Perdomo went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.
It was a mixed day for Perdomo, who extended a hit streak to four games (8-for-16) but was also thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, was nearly picked off first base and had a defensive miscue that led to the Blue Jays tying the game in the sixth inning. Aside from the negative plays, it's encouraging to see Perdomo's bat finding life amid a slow start to the season. His batting average climbed to .229, its highest point since the first days of the month.
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