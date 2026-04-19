Geraldo Perdomo News: Getting break Sunday
Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
It's the first game off of the season for Perdomo, who has a .229/.325/.314 slash line though 21 contests. The veteran shortstop went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's victory, though overall it was an up-and-down performance as he was thrown out on the bases twice and also had a key defensive miscue. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Perdomo's absence from the lineup Sunday isn't a punishment but is simply an opportunity to get him a much-needed day off, per Alex D'Agostino of SI.com. Perdomo could still make an appearance off the bench.
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