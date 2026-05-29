Geraldo Perdomo News: Goes yard in loss

Perdomo went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Perdomo's last long ball was May 1 versus the Cubs. In the 24 contests in between homers, he hit a meager .200 with five doubles and 11 RBI. The shortstop hasn't come close to replicating his breakout year from 2025 -- he's batting .232 with a .703 OPS, three homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, nine doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases over 53 contests this season. While his numbers are down across the board, Perdomo still offers enough speed to be enticing in fantasy if he can get on base enough to use that skill.