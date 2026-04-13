Geraldo Perdomo News: Helps in comeback win
Perdomo went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.
Perdomo, who got on base via a force-out, stole second base and scored the first of two runs in the eighth inning that clinched the comeback victory. The shortstop, who is batting .157 through 16 games, is doing what he can despite the slow start. Over the last five games, during which he's gone 2-for-14, Perdomo has walked six times, stole three bases and scored four runs.
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