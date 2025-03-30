Geraldo Perdomo News: Ignites eight-run rally

Perdomo batted second and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks appeared headed for a third loss in the four-game series against the Cubs, but they erupted for eight runs in the eighth inning to erase a 6-2 deficit. Perdomo started the fun with a double up the alley in right-center to plate two runs. The shortstop has hit safely in all four games to start the season and has five RBI. He normally hits down the order but was moved up to second with Corbin Carroll not in Sunday's starting lineup.