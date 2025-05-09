Geraldo Perdomo News: Keeps hitting

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Nothing seems to phase Perdomo, whether he's hitting up in the order as a replacement for the then-injured Ketel Marte or back down in his familiar ninth spot. Since Marte's return, Perdomo is batting .375 (9-for-24) with a .964 OPS from the bottom of the order. While filling in at the top of the order, he had a 1.101 OPS from the leadoff spot and .836 when hitting second. Perdomo has generated more barrels and harder contact while getting the ball in the air more than in previous seasons.