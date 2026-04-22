Geraldo Perdomo News: Laces pair of triples
Perdomo went 3-for-4 with two triples, one walk, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.
Perdomo has hit safely in his last six games, going 12-for-23 (.522) in that span, which includes all three of his triples this season. The surge has him up to a .260 average and .782 OPS through 23 contests. Perdomo has added six stolen bases, six RBI, 11 runs scored, one home run and three doubles on the year. The shortstop broke out with a 20-homer, 100-RBI effort over 161 games in 2025, but he's taken a clear step back in many areas early in 2026.
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