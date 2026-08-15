Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Logs four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:59pm

Perdomo went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Perdomo got started early with a leadoff single and eventually scored on a groundout. The multi-hit effort was his seventh in the last 13 games and his second time with four hits during that stretch. The Diamondbacks' current leadoff batter is slashing .415/.466/.585 with five extra-base hits, five walks, five RBI and seven runs scored over that run.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 6
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 6
Author Image
Chris Toman
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 26
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago