Geraldo Perdomo News: Logs four hits in win

Perdomo went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Perdomo got started early with a leadoff single and eventually scored on a groundout. The multi-hit effort was his seventh in the last 13 games and his second time with four hits during that stretch. The Diamondbacks' current leadoff batter is slashing .415/.466/.585 with five extra-base hits, five walks, five RBI and seven runs scored over that run.