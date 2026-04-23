Geraldo Perdomo News: Moved to leadoff

Perdomo batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.

Perdomo hit atop the order for the first time this season, as manager Torey Lovullo plans to platoon the shortstop and Ketel Marte at leadoff, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. The two players operated as tandem leadoff batters in over the second half of 2025 -- Perdomo against righties, Marte against lefties -- so the roles are nothing new to either player. The move coincides with Perdomo catching fire at the dish; he's hit safely in seven consecutive games, going 13-for-27 with four extra-base hits, two steals, two RBI and four runs scored. As part of the tweak, Corbin Carroll drops from second to third in the order.