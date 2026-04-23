Geraldo Perdomo News: Moved to leadoff
Perdomo batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.
Perdomo hit atop the order for the first time this season, as manager Torey Lovullo plans to platoon the shortstop and Ketel Marte at leadoff, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. The two players operated as tandem leadoff batters in over the second half of 2025 -- Perdomo against righties, Marte against lefties -- so the roles are nothing new to either player. The move coincides with Perdomo catching fire at the dish; he's hit safely in seven consecutive games, going 13-for-27 with four extra-base hits, two steals, two RBI and four runs scored. As part of the tweak, Corbin Carroll drops from second to third in the order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 176 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 1211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo See More