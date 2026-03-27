Geraldo Perdomo News: Provides offense in loss
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with his fourth-inning home run, but that was all the offense the team could muster. After the home run, Los Angeles pitching retired 18 of the final 19 batters. Perdomo is out to prove that his breakout 2025 season (20 HR, 100 RBI) was no fluke.
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