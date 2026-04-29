Geraldo Perdomo News: Returning to lineup
Perdomo (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
Perdomo missed the previous two contests with a left ankle sprain, but he's feeling well enough to play Wednesday. The 26-year-old is sporting a .250/.350/.393 batting line with one home run and six stolen bases in his first 25 contests this season.
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