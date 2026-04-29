Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Returns to Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Perdomo (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.

Perdomo missed the previous two contests with a left ankle sprain, but he's feeling well enough to play Wednesday. The 26-year-old is sporting a .250/.350/.393 batting line with one home run and six stolen bases in his first 25 contests this season.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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