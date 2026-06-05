Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Staying in lower third of order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2026 at 5:37am

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that the plan for now is to keep Perdomo in the lower-third of the batting order, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Perdomo hit out of the seventh spot Thursday and responded with two hits, including a two-out, game-tying single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lovullo noted that Perdomo could move around the lineup depending on days off for teammates, but the plan is to keep in the seven-hole for now. The shortstop, who had a breakout season in 2025, is slashing .230/.333/.348 with three home runs, 22 RBI, eight steals and 27 runs through 59 games in 2026.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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