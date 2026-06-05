Geraldo Perdomo News: Staying in lower third of order
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that the plan for now is to keep Perdomo in the lower-third of the batting order, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Perdomo hit out of the seventh spot Thursday and responded with two hits, including a two-out, game-tying single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lovullo noted that Perdomo could move around the lineup depending on days off for teammates, but the plan is to keep in the seven-hole for now. The shortstop, who had a breakout season in 2025, is slashing .230/.333/.348 with three home runs, 22 RBI, eight steals and 27 runs through 59 games in 2026.
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