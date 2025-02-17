Geraldo Perdomo News: Sticking in Arizona

Perdomo agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The club is getting a great deal on Perdomo's services in 2025 after agreeing to a $2.55 million contract to avoid arbitration. That number will jump to $5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028 and $13 million in 2029, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This appears to be a team-friendly deal at first look, considering the 25-year-old shortstop is coming off the best season of his young big-league career, batting .273 with three home runs, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases on 10 attempts and 61 runs scored over 98 games.