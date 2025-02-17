Geraldo Perdomo News: Sticking in Arizona
Perdomo agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The club is getting a great deal on Perdomo's services in 2025 after agreeing to a $2.55 million contract to avoid arbitration. That number will jump to $5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028 and $13 million in 2029, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This appears to be a team-friendly deal at first look, considering the 25-year-old shortstop is coming off the best season of his young big-league career, batting .273 with three home runs, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases on 10 attempts and 61 runs scored over 98 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now