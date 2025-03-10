Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Swipes two bags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 5:57am

Perdomo went 1-for-1 with two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's split-squad game against the Athletics.

Perdomo has delivered for the Diamondbacks this spring after signing a four-year contract extension. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks, building off improving on-base skills the last two seasons following a rude introduction to major league pitching during his rookie 2022 season. Sunday's two thefts were his first of the Cactus League. While his overall fantasy profile doesn't grab one's attention, Perdomo does provide some value in steals; he swiped 16 bags in 2023 (144 games) and nine in an injury-shortened 2024 (98 games).

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now