Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Three PAs in spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Perdomo batted second and went 1-for-3 in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Rockies.

Perdomo should be a regular presence in spring lineups over the next two weeks, before he joins the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He's expected to bat leadoff against right-handers and second against left-handers for Arizona during the regular season.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geraldo Perdomo
