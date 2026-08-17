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Gerardo Carrillo News: Returning to minor leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Carrillo to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Carrillo will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Arizona bullpen to right-hander Justin Martinez (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. After being recalled from Triple-A on July 21, Carrillo made eight relief appearances for the Diamondbacks, picking up two wins while delivering an 0.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings.

Gerardo Carrillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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