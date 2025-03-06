Gerelmi Maldonado News: Appears healthy for spring

Maldonado (elbow) is listed on San Francisco's roster for its March 15 Spring Breakout game versus Texas prospects, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maldonado's inclusion on the roster suggests that he's likely back to full health again after completing his recovery from December 2023 Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old righty from Venezuela struck out 81 batters over 65 innings at Single-A San Jose in 2023, but he struggled with his control (13.9 BB%).