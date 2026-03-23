Gerlin Rosario News: Traded to A's

The Rays traded Rosario to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Cooper Bowman, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Rosario spent the entire 2025 season with High-A Bowling Green in the Rays' organization, where he posted a 2.27 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 47.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander will likely suit up for High-A Lansing to open the 2026 campaign.