German Marquez Injury: Battles shoulder issue Sunday

Marquez was lifted after three innings in his start in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Twins due to right shoulder inflammation, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. "I'm feeling a little bit of inflammation in the front of my shoulder," Marquez said after the game. "It started bugging me when I pitched in Cincinnati [on July 11] and I didn't recover well. I couldn't get hot. And my [velocity] was down, too."

Marquez dropped to 3-11 on the season Sunday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in the 58-pitch outing. Though Marquez noted that he doesn't have a history of shoulder inflammation and hadn't yet had met with the Rockies' team trainer for further evaluation, the right-hander's availability for his next turn through the rotation next weekend in Baltimore is now up in the air. If Marquez requires a stint on the injured list, Triple-A Albuquerque starters Ryan Feltner, Chase Dollander, Tanner Gordon and Carson Palmquist would appear to be the main candidates to replace him in the rotation.