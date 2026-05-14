German Marquez headshot

German Marquez Injury: Expected to resume throwing soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Marquez (forearm) is scheduled to begin a throwing program in mid-May, per MLB.com.

Marquez landed on the injured list May 3 following a rough outing two days earlier. If all goes to plan, he'll have had about two weeks of rest before he begins a throwing program. Marquez will likely need considerable time to build back up, so he probably won't be ready to be activated until at least early June.

German Marquez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Marquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Marquez See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
18 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago