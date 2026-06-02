German Marquez Injury: Making rehab start Tuesday
Marquez (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Marquez has been shelved for the past month after going down with right forearm nerve irritation, but the veteran right-hander resumed throwing in mid-May and has been cleared to pitch in a rehab setting after facing hitters last week. It's not clear how many rehab starts the Padres will ask Marquez to make. He held a 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings before getting hurt.
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