German Marquez Injury: Making rehab start Tuesday

Marquez (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Marquez has been shelved for the past month after going down with right forearm nerve irritation, but the veteran right-hander resumed throwing in mid-May and has been cleared to pitch in a rehab setting after facing hitters last week. It's not clear how many rehab starts the Padres will ask Marquez to make. He held a 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings before getting hurt.